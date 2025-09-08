Left Menu

Revamping UP: From Anarchy to Progress Under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized recruitment practices under the previous Samajwadi Party regime and highlighted reforms implemented under his leadership. Alleging corruption and inefficiency, Adityanath emphasized the state's transformation, citing increased medical facilities, improved law enforcement recruitment, and controlled diseases, fostering a healthier and more cohesive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath questioned the integrity of recruitments during the Samajwadi Party's governance, asserting that many appointments required CBI investigation.

Detailing the state's progress, Adityanath highlighted the shift from previous inefficiencies and alleged corruption to a focus on robust infrastructure, including healthcare advancements and significant job creation in the police force.

His remarks underscored a broader narrative of development and social harmony, crediting the current administration with revitalizing the state's potential under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

