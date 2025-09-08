ICC Postpones Duterte's Trial Amid Health Concerns

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced a delay in the pretrial hearing for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, citing issues regarding his health as the reason for the postponement. Rodrigo Duterte, now 80, is facing charges for crimes against humanity due to a controversial anti-drugs campaign he led while in office.

Lawyers representing Duterte have filed a motion for indefinite delay, expressing concerns that he is currently 'not fit to stand trial.' Specific details of Duterte's health problems remain undisclosed, with significant redactions in the legal documents. A panel of ICC judges has granted a 'limited postponement' to evaluate Duterte's capacity to engage in the legal proceedings.

While Duterte's arrest in March received commendation from rights groups and families of victims, the decision has been a point of contention among his supporters. Duterte's followers have criticized the actions of current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., arguing the ICC's jurisdiction in this matter is contentious. Despite objections from Duterte's administration regarding jurisdiction, ICC investigations into Duterte's alleged mass killings during his tenure as mayor and president have continued.

