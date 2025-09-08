Modi's Mission: Aerial Survey to Oversee Flood Crisis in Himachal & Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess flood situations via aerial surveys. He plans to meet officials and affected locals in Kangra and Gurdaspur. Discussions with teams like NDRF and SDRF will guide relief efforts during his high-level review meetings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to assess the current flood situations.
Officials reported that Modi will conduct an aerial survey over flood and landslide-affected areas in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he plans to meet with officials and lead a high-level review meeting concerning the crisis.
Additionally, he will visit Punjab, where another aerial survey will be conducted over Gurdaspur, followed by discussions with senior officials and a review meeting to evaluate on-ground conditions.
