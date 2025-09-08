Supreme Court Upholds First Woman VC Appointment at AMU

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of Professor Naima Khatoon as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), dismissing challenges against her selection.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi rejected an appeal filed by Professors Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Faizan Mustafa against a prior ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which had endorsed Khatoon's appointment.

The court case sparked debate due to allegations that Khatoon received her husband's decisive vote when he served as the AMU Vice-Chancellor, raising questions of a 'conflict of interest' by the petitioners. Justice K Vinod Chandran recused himself from the case, citing his previous role as a university chancellor in a similar context.

(With inputs from agencies.)