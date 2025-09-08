Tensions Escalate as Israel Targets Gaza’s High-Rise Buildings
In a strategic move, Israel demolished a 12-storey office building in Gaza City, intensifying its offensive against Hamas. The demolitions suggest the presence of Hamas surveillance infrastructure. Meanwhile, US President Trump issued a ceasefire warning. Concurrently, six were killed in an attack in Jerusalem.
Israel's military stepped up its offensive on Monday by demolishing a 12-storey office structure in Gaza City, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict.
In what Israel claims is an effort to dismantle Hamas' installations, several high-rise buildings have been destroyed in recent days.
The situation has added pressure amid US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire, as confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Budapest.
