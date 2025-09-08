Tensions Escalate as Israel Targets Gaza’s High-Rise Buildings

Israel's military stepped up its offensive on Monday by demolishing a 12-storey office structure in Gaza City, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict.

In what Israel claims is an effort to dismantle Hamas' installations, several high-rise buildings have been destroyed in recent days.

The situation has added pressure amid US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire, as confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Budapest.

