Tensions Escalate as Israel Targets Gaza’s High-Rise Buildings

In a strategic move, Israel demolished a 12-storey office building in Gaza City, intensifying its offensive against Hamas. The demolitions suggest the presence of Hamas surveillance infrastructure. Meanwhile, US President Trump issued a ceasefire warning. Concurrently, six were killed in an attack in Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israel's military stepped up its offensive on Monday by demolishing a 12-storey office structure in Gaza City, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict.

In what Israel claims is an effort to dismantle Hamas' installations, several high-rise buildings have been destroyed in recent days.

The situation has added pressure amid US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire, as confirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Budapest.

