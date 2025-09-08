Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict in Carroll's Defamation Case Against Trump

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to grant him presidential immunity. The verdict relates to defamation claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll, which Trump argues should be overturned.

Carroll accused Trump of attacking her in the mid-1990s, claims he denied. Trump's denials extend to a 2022 Truth Social post, leading to a separate $5 million verdict for defamation and sexual assault, though the jury did not find him guilty of the latter.

Trump's latest appeal to quash the $83.3 million verdict focused on a Supreme Court ruling providing him with criminal immunity and challenged the trial judge's conduct. Carroll's new memoir delves into her legal struggles with Trump.