Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict in Carroll's Defamation Case Against Trump

A federal appeals court upheld an $83.3 million verdict against Donald Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll. Trump's presidential immunity claim was rejected. Previously, Carroll was awarded $5 million in a related defamation and sexual assault case. Carroll accuses Trump of attacking her in 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to grant him presidential immunity. The verdict relates to defamation claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll, which Trump argues should be overturned.

Carroll accused Trump of attacking her in the mid-1990s, claims he denied. Trump's denials extend to a 2022 Truth Social post, leading to a separate $5 million verdict for defamation and sexual assault, though the jury did not find him guilty of the latter.

Trump's latest appeal to quash the $83.3 million verdict focused on a Supreme Court ruling providing him with criminal immunity and challenged the trial judge's conduct. Carroll's new memoir delves into her legal struggles with Trump.

