OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR
OBC groups in Maharashtra resolve to protest the government's GR granting Maratha reservation from the OBC quota. The controversial GR, seen as undermining OBC rights, spurred plans for street protests and legal challenges. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged unity beyond party lines to defend OBC interests.
Mumbai – OBC organizations in Maharashtra have resolved to challenge the state government's recent government resolution (GR) offering Maratha reservations from the existing Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, citing it as unfair to the original OBCs. This decision follows a meeting held by various OBC groups on Monday.
Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed concern over modifications in the GR, highlighting that the term 'eligible' was omitted in its latest version. This move is perceived as paving the way for a blanket reservation that could endanger the OBC community's rights.
The community plans to launch a morcha in Nagpur and file petitions against the GR this week. Wadettiwar emphasized the need for a united front, devoid of party affiliations, to secure OBC entitlements while criticizing the Fadnavis government for diverting focus from critical issues like farmer suicides and the state's economic turbulence.
