Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

The Supreme Court restored the property rights of a widow ousted by her in-laws, who took her late husband's life insurance money. The court criticized their actions, directing them to restore her property and conditionally extended bail for the implicated family members amid serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:48 IST
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights
The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant judgment, reinstating the property rights of a widow who was expelled by her in-laws following her husband's death.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, observed that the in-laws allegedly assaulted the widow and appropriated their son's life insurance money.

The court issued a stern warning to the family, underlining the gravity of the accusations, and called for immediate steps to restore the widow's property rights, extending the bail of the primary accused by a week as a conditional measure.

