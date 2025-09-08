Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a significant judgment, reinstating the property rights of a widow who was expelled by her in-laws following her husband's death.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, observed that the in-laws allegedly assaulted the widow and appropriated their son's life insurance money.

The court issued a stern warning to the family, underlining the gravity of the accusations, and called for immediate steps to restore the widow's property rights, extending the bail of the primary accused by a week as a conditional measure.