Nepal's Home Minister Resigns Over Social Media Ban Protests

Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned amid violent protests in Kathmandu over a social media ban. The protests resulted in 19 deaths and hundreds injured due to police action. Lekhak, a Nepali Congress party member, cited moral responsibility for his resignation.

In a significant political development, Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation on Monday. His decision follows widespread protests and violence in Kathmandu and other areas over a government-imposed ban on social media platforms.

The violent demonstrations, largely driven by youth, led to the tragic loss of 19 lives and left hundreds injured due to police intervention. These events have triggered a wave of political unrest and public dissatisfaction across the nation.

Representing the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government, Lekhak resigned citing moral responsibility. This development further impacts the political landscape amidst growing tensions in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

