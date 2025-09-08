Court Verdict Reserved on Kejriwal's Foreign Travel Plea

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:05 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

A court handling cases against MPs and MLAs has reserved its decision on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, seeking permission to travel abroad. Kejriwal's legal counsel, Rudra Pratap Singh Madan, highlighted the need to remove a travel restriction linked to a poll code violation case in Amethi.

The restriction imposed earlier allowed the renewal of Kejriwal's passport under the condition that he secures court approval for foreign trips. His lawyer requested lifting this condition, emphasizing the necessity of international travel. The court's order will determine whether this condition will be amended.

Kejriwal faces a case alleging violations of the model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Gauriganj and Musafirkhana. He remains on bail, with legal proceedings paused due to a directive from the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

