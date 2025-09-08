Mystery Deepens in Khejuri: Court Questions Post-Mortem Call Details
The Calcutta High Court questions the investigating officer's calls to a doctor involved in a controversial post-mortem. Two men allegedly died at a fair from an electric pole accident, but families allege murder. The court has ordered further investigations and a second post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has raised questions over a series of phone calls made by the investigating officer to a doctor related to the post-mortem of two men who died under suspicious circumstances in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district.
The police stated that the men died due to an electric pole falling during a fair visit. However, the families of the deceased allege foul play and insist that their deaths were murders rather than accidents.
The division bench, which includes Justice Debasngsu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, has requested additional call records for review. Meanwhile, a second post-mortem has been ordered, and the investigation is now under the West Bengal CID after initial probes raised concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Task Team Arrests Chief and Hitman in Murder of Whistleblower Ntombela
Four Arrested for Murder in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: Old Enmity at Play
Delhi Court Discharges Sagar in 2016 Robbery-Murder Case
Supreme Court Demands Answers: Arunachal Pradesh Contract Scandal Sparks Investigation
Trial of Korean-Born New Zealand Woman Accused of Child Murder Begins