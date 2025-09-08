Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Khejuri: Court Questions Post-Mortem Call Details

The Calcutta High Court questions the investigating officer's calls to a doctor involved in a controversial post-mortem. Two men allegedly died at a fair from an electric pole accident, but families allege murder. The court has ordered further investigations and a second post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Calcutta High Court has raised questions over a series of phone calls made by the investigating officer to a doctor related to the post-mortem of two men who died under suspicious circumstances in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district.

The police stated that the men died due to an electric pole falling during a fair visit. However, the families of the deceased allege foul play and insist that their deaths were murders rather than accidents.

The division bench, which includes Justice Debasngsu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, has requested additional call records for review. Meanwhile, a second post-mortem has been ordered, and the investigation is now under the West Bengal CID after initial probes raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

