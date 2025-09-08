Mystery Deepens in Khejuri: Court Questions Post-Mortem Call Details

The Calcutta High Court has raised questions over a series of phone calls made by the investigating officer to a doctor related to the post-mortem of two men who died under suspicious circumstances in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district.

The police stated that the men died due to an electric pole falling during a fair visit. However, the families of the deceased allege foul play and insist that their deaths were murders rather than accidents.

The division bench, which includes Justice Debasngsu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, has requested additional call records for review. Meanwhile, a second post-mortem has been ordered, and the investigation is now under the West Bengal CID after initial probes raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)