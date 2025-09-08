Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

The Supreme Court has paved the way for federal agents to enhance immigration operations in Los Angeles, marking a significant win for the Trump administration in the nation's highest court.

This decision overturns a restraining order from a judge who had previously determined that 'roving patrols' in the city were conducting non-discriminatory arrests based on race, language, job, or location factors.

The Trump administration contended that the order unduly limited federal authority in its efforts to curb illegal immigration, despite evidence presented by US District Judge Maame E. Frimpong pointing to constitutional violations linked to the patrols.

(With inputs from agencies.)