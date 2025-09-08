Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

The Supreme Court has approved federal immigration actions in Los Angeles, favoring President Trump's administration. This decision overturns a previous judge's ruling against indiscriminate patrols. The initial order found that tactics were violating constitutional rights, impacting even U.S. citizens. Trump's administration argued for stronger immigration enforcement.

The Supreme Court has paved the way for federal agents to enhance immigration operations in Los Angeles, marking a significant win for the Trump administration in the nation's highest court.

This decision overturns a restraining order from a judge who had previously determined that 'roving patrols' in the city were conducting non-discriminatory arrests based on race, language, job, or location factors.

The Trump administration contended that the order unduly limited federal authority in its efforts to curb illegal immigration, despite evidence presented by US District Judge Maame E. Frimpong pointing to constitutional violations linked to the patrols.

