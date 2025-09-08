Massive Raid Uncovers Sand Smuggling Racket in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a sweeping crackdown on sand smuggling operations across West Bengal, executing over 20 coordinated raids on Monday. The operation primarily focused on Kolkata and surrounding regions, uncovering massive financial networks tied to illegal sand extraction and trade practices.

Among those targeted was Sheikh Jahirul, a key figure in the smuggling ring. ED officials combed through his residence in Jhargram, discovering notable cash stashes. Jahirul, once a bicycle mechanic, had risen to prominence in the sand trade, owning various mines.

In a move to unearth financial links, ED sleuths also searched other sand mine owners' properties, along with offices of a mining company in Kolkata. The officials found evidence of duplicate registration numbers used to bypass permit regulations, signaling widespread corruption within the industry.

