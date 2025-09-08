Left Menu

Legal Tangle: Arrest in Alleged Abduction and Assault Case

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, as well as attempting to convert her religion through deception. Legal proceedings under multiple acts have been initiated against him following a complaint by the girl's brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested following allegations of abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, while also attempting to convert her religion, police reported on Monday. The girl's brother lodged a complaint on Sunday, claiming Nasre Alam from Khesia Mansha Chapar village manipulated his sister into a relationship.

Officer Deepak Singh from Nebuha Naurangia Station confirmed that an FIR was filed as per the brother's complaint. On Monday, Nasre Alam was taken into custody, with legal proceedings initiated under various acts, including the POCSO Act, Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Alam has been imprisoned, with further legal measures currently being pursued, according to the police. The case highlights the enforcement of laws regarding unlawful religious conversion and protection against sexual offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

