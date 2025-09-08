Violent Clash Erupts During Warehouse Demolition in Kankrola
A JCB driver suffered serious head injuries during a government-led demolition of illegal warehouses in Kankrola village, as locals pelted stones, forcing police to retreat. An FIR was filed at Kherki Daula police station. The warehouses were reportedly unauthorized constructions on government land.
A JCB driver was severely injured amid violent protests by locals during a government demolition operation targeting illegal warehouses in Kankrola. Authorities reported that villagers hurled stones and bricks, leading to chaos and the police's forced retreat.
Amit Madholia's team from the District Town Planning and Enforcement (DTPE) began demolishing structures allegedly erected unlawfully over 6.8 acres of government land. The effort spurred a vehement response from the villagers, escalating to physical attacks on workers and machinery, notably injuring the driver.
The DTPE was compelled to withdraw and report the incident at Kherki Daula police station. The illegal establishments had resisted prior notices from officials, indicating a neglectful attitude despite the legal warnings. A formal complaint was lodged by authorities in response to the violent backlash.
