Left Menu

Violent Clash Erupts During Warehouse Demolition in Kankrola

A JCB driver suffered serious head injuries during a government-led demolition of illegal warehouses in Kankrola village, as locals pelted stones, forcing police to retreat. An FIR was filed at Kherki Daula police station. The warehouses were reportedly unauthorized constructions on government land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:23 IST
Violent Clash Erupts During Warehouse Demolition in Kankrola
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A JCB driver was severely injured amid violent protests by locals during a government demolition operation targeting illegal warehouses in Kankrola. Authorities reported that villagers hurled stones and bricks, leading to chaos and the police's forced retreat.

Amit Madholia's team from the District Town Planning and Enforcement (DTPE) began demolishing structures allegedly erected unlawfully over 6.8 acres of government land. The effort spurred a vehement response from the villagers, escalating to physical attacks on workers and machinery, notably injuring the driver.

The DTPE was compelled to withdraw and report the incident at Kherki Daula police station. The illegal establishments had resisted prior notices from officials, indicating a neglectful attitude despite the legal warnings. A formal complaint was lodged by authorities in response to the violent backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

 India
2
Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

 India
4
Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025