Arrests in Bihar: Youths Held Over Pro-Palestine Slogans

In a recent development, authorities have detained four youths in Bihar's Bhagalpur district over allegations of chanting pro-Palestine slogans and waving a foreign flag.

The arrests were made after a video clip showing these actions surfaced online, drawing public attention. Acting swiftly, law enforcement identified and apprehended the individuals, aged 19 to 20.

Though the accused claim their actions were merely for social media engagement, investigators are delving deeper into possible organizational affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)