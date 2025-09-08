Arrests in Bihar: Youths Held Over Pro-Palestine Slogans
Four young individuals have been arrested in Bihar's Bhagalpur district for allegedly supporting Palestine through slogans and foreign flags at a railway station. A viral video led to their identification and arrest. The accused claimed they acted for social media publicity. Investigation continues.
In a recent development, authorities have detained four youths in Bihar's Bhagalpur district over allegations of chanting pro-Palestine slogans and waving a foreign flag.
The arrests were made after a video clip showing these actions surfaced online, drawing public attention. Acting swiftly, law enforcement identified and apprehended the individuals, aged 19 to 20.
Though the accused claim their actions were merely for social media engagement, investigators are delving deeper into possible organizational affiliations.
