Left Menu

Negligence Allegations Rock Public Works Department after Ceiling Collapse

A criminal offence was registered against PWD engineers for negligence after a ceiling slab collapsed at a judge's residence in Thane. Despite repeated requests for repairs, no action was taken. Thankfully, no one was injured. Authorities have yet to make any arrests concerning the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:44 IST
Negligence Allegations Rock Public Works Department after Ceiling Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation is underway after a portion of a ceiling slab dramatically collapsed at a judge's official residence in Thane, leading to criminal charges against engineers from the state Public Works Department (PWD). The police registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing alleged negligence by the engineers.

The alarming incident took place on a quiet Sunday afternoon, around 4.45 pm, as the ceiling of the government-allocated quarters caved in, causing significant concern. Fortunately, the room was unoccupied at the time, avoiding potential injury to the judge and her family.

The judge, along with other judicial officers, had made numerous requests for maintenance of the dilapidated structure, which reportedly went unheeded by PWD officials. No arrests have been reported as authorities continue their inquiries into this matter, underscoring ongoing issues with infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
2
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
3
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
4
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025