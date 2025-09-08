Negligence Allegations Rock Public Works Department after Ceiling Collapse

An investigation is underway after a portion of a ceiling slab dramatically collapsed at a judge's official residence in Thane, leading to criminal charges against engineers from the state Public Works Department (PWD). The police registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing alleged negligence by the engineers.

The alarming incident took place on a quiet Sunday afternoon, around 4.45 pm, as the ceiling of the government-allocated quarters caved in, causing significant concern. Fortunately, the room was unoccupied at the time, avoiding potential injury to the judge and her family.

The judge, along with other judicial officers, had made numerous requests for maintenance of the dilapidated structure, which reportedly went unheeded by PWD officials. No arrests have been reported as authorities continue their inquiries into this matter, underscoring ongoing issues with infrastructure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)