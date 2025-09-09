Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel launched airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon, reportedly killing four Hezbollah members. This follows a series of Israeli attacks in the area, aiming to disarm Hezbollah amid increasing global pressure. The strikes are part of ongoing tensions between the two regions, reigniting concerns over security and stability.

  • Lebanon

In a move amplifying regional tensions, Israel conducted airstrikes on northeastern Lebanon on Monday, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including four Hezbollah members, officials confirmed. The strikes represent a continuation of Israel's efforts to neutralize Hezbollah amidst international calls for the group's disarmament.

The assault occurred near the provinces of Hermel and Bekaa, a rare site for Israeli operations, which are usually concentrated in southern Lebanon post-ceasefire. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported five injuries, while a Hezbollah official, under anonymity, identified the fatalities as part of the militant faction.

The Israeli military's spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, conveyed that the air force targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and its elite Radwan Forces. The Lebanese government supports a gradual disarmament plan but avoids direct conflict. Meanwhile, tensions persist with Israel maintaining pressure without observing retaliatory actions from Hezbollah since November.

