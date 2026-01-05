China and South Korea Forge New Alliances Amid Regional Tensions

In Beijing, a vital meeting took place between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening trade ties and securing regional stability.

This diplomatic encounter, Lee's first since taking office, comes amid heightened tensions following recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea and growing frictions between China and Japan.

The leaders discussed and signed cooperation agreements in key areas, including technology and trade, signaling a commitment to opening new avenues of collaboration against a backdrop of geopolitical challenges.

