China and South Korea Forge New Alliances Amid Regional Tensions

In a bid to boost trade and ensure regional stability, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung met with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, amidst tensions from North Korea's missile tests and rising frictions with Japan. The leaders signed cooperation agreements, focusing on technology and trade advancements.

Updated: 05-01-2026 20:19 IST
China and South Korea Forge New Alliances Amid Regional Tensions
In Beijing, a vital meeting took place between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening trade ties and securing regional stability.

This diplomatic encounter, Lee's first since taking office, comes amid heightened tensions following recent ballistic missile tests by North Korea and growing frictions between China and Japan.

The leaders discussed and signed cooperation agreements in key areas, including technology and trade, signaling a commitment to opening new avenues of collaboration against a backdrop of geopolitical challenges.

