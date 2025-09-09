Drone Attack on Humanitarian Voyage Highlights Gaza Tensions

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza, an initiative aimed at providing humanitarian aid to the besieged region, reported that a drone attack damaged one of its main boats. The incident occurred in Tunisian waters, yet all six passengers and crew members are safe, as per the flotilla's statement released on Tuesday.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, tasked with carrying the initiative's steering committee, suffered fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage. The flotilla consists of civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries, attempting to deliver aid to Gaza despite a longstanding Israeli naval blockade.

Israel's blockade, imposed after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, aims to prevent weapons from reaching the militant group. Tensions escalated following recent hostilities that began in October 2023, resulting in substantial casualties on both sides and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.