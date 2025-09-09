Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Relief Mission: A State's Compassionate Outreach

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dispatched 48 trucks with relief supplies to flood-impacted regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, highlighting efforts of solidarity and assistance from Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Rs 5 crore was announced for each state, reinforcing the disaster management and relief efforts led by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:25 IST
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 48 trucks carrying essential relief materials on Monday for flood-stricken areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Describing these efforts as a 'vital expression of human compassion,' he emphasized Uttar Pradesh's unity with its neighboring states during this dire crisis.

At an event in Saharanpur, Adityanath announced an additional funding package of Rs 5 crore each to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to further aid relief operations. The chief minister underscored that sending the relief supplies aligns with the national vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath lauded the significant role played by organizations like the NDRF and local police in disaster relief efforts and stressed the efficiency of these operations when supported by society and voluntary organizations. Highlighting flood challenges, he mentioned that preparations have so far protected Uttar Pradesh from catastrophic impacts. The government commits to immediate relief in cases of human or property loss due to river overflow, with various measures already in place to assist affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

