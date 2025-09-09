Imposter in Naval Uniform Steals Rifle in Mumbai

A man disguised in a naval uniform tricked a junior sailor into relinquishing his post in south Mumbai, subsequently fleeing with a rifle and ammunition, officials revealed.

The incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Navy's residential area, prompted an immediate inquiry and a citywide search by the Indian Navy and Mumbai Police.

A case has been initiated against the unidentified suspect at Cuffe Parade Police Station, with other government agencies joining the investigation. Efforts to locate the perpetrator and recover the missing items persist.