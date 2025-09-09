Left Menu

Imposter in Naval Uniform Steals Rifle in Mumbai

A man in a naval uniform deceived a junior sailor in south Mumbai, taking his rifle and ammunition. Mumbai Police and the Indian Navy are searching for the impostor. Investigations are underway after a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Cuffe Parade Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:09 IST
Imposter in Naval Uniform Steals Rifle in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man disguised in a naval uniform tricked a junior sailor into relinquishing his post in south Mumbai, subsequently fleeing with a rifle and ammunition, officials revealed.

The incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Navy's residential area, prompted an immediate inquiry and a citywide search by the Indian Navy and Mumbai Police.

A case has been initiated against the unidentified suspect at Cuffe Parade Police Station, with other government agencies joining the investigation. Efforts to locate the perpetrator and recover the missing items persist.

TRENDING

1
Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

 Global
2
Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Against Israel

Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Aga...

 Hungary
3
Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authority

Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authorit...

 Global
4
Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025