Thai Politics Shaken as Thaksin Faces Jail Time

Thailand's judiciary delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday as the Supreme Court ruled that Thaksin Shinawatra, the billionaire and former Prime Minister, must serve a one-year jail term. This ruling marks a critical point for the Shinawatra family, known for its longstanding influence in Thai politics over the past two decades.

A Reuters reporter present at the courthouse confirmed that the police are poised to take Thaksin into custody immediately following the court's decision. The 74-year-old magnate had not yet departed from the courthouse at the time of the report.

The decision is expected to further complicate the political landscape in Thailand, where the Shinawatra family has been a polarizing force, drawing both significant support and considerable opposition from various sectors of Thai society.

