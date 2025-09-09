Controversy Surrounds Thaksin Shinawatra's Reduced Sentence and Hospital Stay

In a controversial decision, Thailand's Supreme Court affirmed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison sentence for past convictions. The court looked into allegations of mishandling during his 2023 return to Thailand to begin serving his sentences.

Upon his return after over ten years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin was transferred to Bangkok's Police General Hospital for medical reasons, spending less than a day behind bars. Officially, his eight-year sentence for graft and power abuse was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was granted parole after six months in the hospital.

The entire process has sparked debates about whether Thaksin received special treatment, with numerous individuals questioning the authenticity of his reported medical conditions.

