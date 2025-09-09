Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Thaksin Shinawatra's Reduced Sentence and Hospital Stay

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced to one year in prison but spent most of it in a hospital suite. His eight-year sentence was commuted by the King, raising questions about preferential treatment and the legitimacy of his medical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:02 IST
Controversy Surrounds Thaksin Shinawatra's Reduced Sentence and Hospital Stay
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a controversial decision, Thailand's Supreme Court affirmed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison sentence for past convictions. The court looked into allegations of mishandling during his 2023 return to Thailand to begin serving his sentences.

Upon his return after over ten years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin was transferred to Bangkok's Police General Hospital for medical reasons, spending less than a day behind bars. Officially, his eight-year sentence for graft and power abuse was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was granted parole after six months in the hospital.

The entire process has sparked debates about whether Thaksin received special treatment, with numerous individuals questioning the authenticity of his reported medical conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025