Karnataka Champions EVM Transparency with Innovative Audit Proposal

In a move to enhance transparency in electoral processes, Karnataka's Information Technology Minister, Priyank Kharge, has put forth a significant proposal for evaluating the EVM-VVPAT system. This initiative involves judicial and industry oversight, aiming to address ongoing concerns about electoral integrity.

Kharge, reflecting on his previous communications with the Election Commission of India, emphasized the state's readiness to conduct a transparent evaluation. His letter to the ECI, shared on social media, outlines a prospective court-monitored ethical hackathon to scrutinize the EVM architecture comprehensively.

Amidst debates like #VoteChori and reported electoral irregularities, Kharge underscores the urgency for transparent actions to mitigate public doubts. He argues that strengthening the electoral system's credibility is crucial for sustaining democracy in India.

