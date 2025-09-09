Revenge Saga: Arrests in Pune Teen's Murder Tied to Family Feud
Pune police have arrested eight suspects, including alleged gang leader Bandu Andekar, in connection with the murder of Ayush Komkar, the grandson of a family involved in a past murder. Ayush was killed in possible retribution for a previous dispute. The murder ties back to a family property conflict.
In a significant development, Pune police have apprehended eight individuals, including the alleged leader of the Andekar gang, Bandu Andekar. This comes in the wake of the murder of Ayush Komkar, a teenager linked to a notorious family feud.
Ayush was gunned down on September 5, reportedly as part of a longstanding conflict. Bandu Andekar, acting as the mastermind, orchestrated the attack as retaliation for Ayush's involvement in the killing of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar the previous year.
Authorities have disclosed the arrests took place in various locations, including Buldhana district and Pune. The complex family dynamics and property disputes serve as the backdrop for this grim saga, with several family members now in judicial custody.
