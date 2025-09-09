Tensions Rise as Israel Orders Gaza City Evacuation Amid New Offensive

In a significant escalation, Israel has instructed residents of Gaza City to evacuate in the face of an impending military offensive. The warning follows Israel's demand for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of the action, stating that military forces are preparing for a ground operation in Gaza City.

The evacuation order has provoked widespread fear and confusion among the citizens of Gaza City, many of whom are left with no secure alternatives. Netanyahu warned them to heed the advice to leave as forces assemble for a possible ground 'maneuver'. Despite this, many locals plan to remain, expressing distrust in moving elsewhere for safety.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire continue, with Qatar urging Hamas to agree to a U.S.-mediated deal. Israel, expressing security concerns, remains steadfast in its military objectives, drawing international scrutiny over the humanitarian impact on Gaza's 2.2 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)