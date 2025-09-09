Drug Peddler Arrested with Contraband in Shopian

In a recent crackdown on drug-related activities, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district apprehended a suspected drug peddler on Tuesday. The arrest took place near the government higher secondary school in the Hermain area, marking a significant step to curtail illegal activities in the region.

Authorities reported that 164 grams of a charas-like substance were recovered from the suspect's possession. This discovery adds to a series of ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in South Kashmir.

A case has been formally registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shopian police station. Investigations are currently underway to uncover potential networks and further details surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)