Drug Peddler Arrested with Contraband in Shopian

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, with contraband seized from him. The arrest occurred near a government school, and 164 grams of charas-like substance were confiscated. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:10 IST
In a recent crackdown on drug-related activities, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district apprehended a suspected drug peddler on Tuesday. The arrest took place near the government higher secondary school in the Hermain area, marking a significant step to curtail illegal activities in the region.

Authorities reported that 164 grams of a charas-like substance were recovered from the suspect's possession. This discovery adds to a series of ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in South Kashmir.

A case has been formally registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shopian police station. Investigations are currently underway to uncover potential networks and further details surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

