Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Mighty Hurricane Looms

Israel's military issued an evacuation order for Gaza City residents on Tuesday, signaling an impending escalation in military operations. With the looming threat, the city's million residents are caught in turmoil, facing a dire humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's stern warning has increased panic among the population, with some considering fleeing southward, although many see no safe haven. Israeli forces are preparing for ground maneuvers, seeking to dismantle what they term as Hamas' final holdouts.

Amid these developments, ceasefire negotiations struggle. International critics denounce Israel's actions, citing aggravated humanitarian conditions. Despite diplomatic pressure and proposals, the discord persists, further complicating ceasefire attempts.