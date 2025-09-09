Left Menu

Major Interstate Drug Cartel Dismantled in Delhi: Key Arrests and Heroin Seized

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug cartel, arresting two key members and seizing heroin valued at approximately Rs 17.80 crore. The operation revealed a network distributing high-quality drugs across Delhi and neighboring states. Vehicles used for transportation of the narcotics were also confiscated during the action.

In a significant blow to narcotics operations, Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate drug cartel, arresting two central figures and confiscating heroin worth about Rs 17.80 crore. The syndicate was reportedly distributing high-quality drugs throughout Delhi and its neighboring states.

The law enforcement action commenced on June 28, when Gaurav, 24, was apprehended in Rohini with 1.4 kg of heroin. His interrogation revealed a supplier link named Vansh Popat, leading to his capture on September 2, with 26 grams of heroin found on him.

Further investigations pointed to Bareilly-based supplier Arslam Khan alias Danish. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted his vehicle near Rampur on September 6, recovering 2.1 kg of heroin. The arrested individuals had resorted to drug peddling for quick profits.

