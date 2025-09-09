Tragic Discovery: Stabbing on Rohini Road
A 30-year-old man named Rajjab Khan was found dead with stab wounds on a road in Delhi's Rohini area. Police suspect the incident involved a violent struggle and are investigating all possibilities, including personal enmity. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A gruesome scene unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as a 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab injuries, according to police reports.
The victim, identified as Rajjab Khan from Loni, Ghaziabad, was discovered after a PCR call reported an accident at Shamshaanghat Wali Road early Tuesday morning.
Police uncovered evidence suggesting a violent struggle and are currently examining all leads, including potential personal enmity. Inquiries continue as authorities analyze CCTV footage and gather witness statements to unravel the event's full story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stabbing
- Delhi
- Rohini
- crime
- murder
- Rajjab Khan
- investigation
- police
- CCTV
- personal enmity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddique Demands Justice in Father's Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Nand Nagri Attempted Murder Case
Revenge Saga: Arrests in Pune Teen's Murder Tied to Family Feud
Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation