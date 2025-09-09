Tragic Discovery: Stabbing on Rohini Road

A gruesome scene unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area as a 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab injuries, according to police reports.

The victim, identified as Rajjab Khan from Loni, Ghaziabad, was discovered after a PCR call reported an accident at Shamshaanghat Wali Road early Tuesday morning.

Police uncovered evidence suggesting a violent struggle and are currently examining all leads, including potential personal enmity. Inquiries continue as authorities analyze CCTV footage and gather witness statements to unravel the event's full story.

