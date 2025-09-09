Left Menu

Modi Pledges Rs 1,500 Crore Aid to Flood-stricken Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, with Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Modi assured restoration efforts including rebuilding homes and infrastructure, and pledged support for education and water management.

In response to the devastating floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an immediate relief package of Rs 1,500 crore. During his visit, Modi evaluated the extensive damage sustained and assured thorough support for the relief and rehabilitation processes.

The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey, followed by a strategic meeting in Kangra with state officials and affected families. The discussions centered around rebuilding efforts, including PM Awas Yojana for homes, highway restoration, and school reparations. Additionally, Modi emphasized the importance of water management and education in the recovery plan.

This financial aid forms part of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, aiming to expedite recovery. The central government will continue its coordination with state authorities, relying on comprehensive assessments by sent inter-ministerial teams to evaluate the required further assistance.

