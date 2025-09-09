Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Farmer Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Field

A 55-year-old farmer, Amala Yadav, was found dead in a field in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. Discovered with head injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, Yadav had reportedly gone to tend to his field overnight. The body has been sent for a post-mortem for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau(Up) | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:31 IST
A 55-year-old farmer was discovered dead in his field, soaked in blood, in the Madhuban police station area of Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Amala Yadav, had reportedly gone to tend to his field in Ahirpur village overnight, with his body found the following morning.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Anoop Kumar, reported visible injuries on the victim's head from a sharp-edged weapon. The gruesome discovery has raised concerns and questions among the local community, prompting a deeper investigation into the incident.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, as the investigation continues. The police are actively working to uncover details surrounding this tragic incident as they pursue leads in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

