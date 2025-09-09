Indore School Bomb Scare: A Hoax Unveiled

A private school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was the target of a bomb threat email on Tuesday, initiating a comprehensive police search operation. The threat, which highlighted supposed discontent against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, was ultimately deemed a hoax as no suspicious objects were discovered, authorities confirmed after a three-hour scrutiny.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani informed the media that Golden International School, situated under Rau police station, received the threatening email. Teams, including a bomb detection and disposal squad and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), were swiftly dispatched to the school to conduct an exhaustive search. No explosive materials were identified during this operation, Lalchandani reassured reporters. An FIR is being prepared to address the fake bomb threat email.

Lalchandani stated that the same email account had previously been used for similar hoax threats, placing it under ongoing surveillance. Investigations continue to identify and apprehend individuals behind the email. This incident is one of several recent threats reported in the area, including other Indore facilities, with arrests already made in connection with past cases.