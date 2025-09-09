Bihar Cabinet Greenlights Key Proposals Ahead of State Elections
The Bihar cabinet approved multiple pivotal measures, including increased payments for anganwadi staff, new revenue positions, and marriage hall constructions statewide. With upcoming elections, these steps highlight investments in governance, policy frameworks, and public utility enhancements to address current needs and support development efforts in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has greenlit several important initiatives as the state gears up for upcoming assembly elections. These include the approval to increase honorariums for anganwadi workers, with the new payment structure raising monthly compensation to Rs 9,000, marking a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of around 1.20 lakh workers and helpers.
Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of 3,303 new revenue staff positions to tackle the growing number of land disputes, while allocating substantial funds for infrastructure projects. Enhancements include CCTV installations in police stations and construction of marriage halls across 8,053 panchayats, funded through the Bihar Contingency Fund.
In other decisions, the 'Mukhya Mantri Fellowship Yojana' was approved, supporting public policy innovation via strategic fellow appointments, alongside initiatives for regional developmental support like setting up LPG-based crematoriums in six cities and payment of pending electricity bills, ensuring uninterrupted civic amenities and services.
