Horrifying Crime: Man Arrested, Another on the Run in Assault Case
In Ballia district, a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping his young cousin. The incident took place on September 2, when the victim was deceitfully taken from her grandmother's house. The main suspect is in custody, while his accomplice remains at large.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi reported that while the primary perpetrator has been detained, his accomplice continues to evade arrest. As per the complaint, the harrowing event transpired on September 2 when the suspects deceitfully claimed her father was unwell.
During transit, the principal aggressor assaulted the child and subsequently issued threats to silence her, the complaint outlines. Law enforcement is intensifying efforts to locate the absconding relative.
