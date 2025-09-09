Haryana CM Tackles Delays in State Projects

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is cracking down on delays plaguing state projects, urging senior officials to conduct a thorough review. This directive is part of an effort to accelerate development and minimize financial implications due to such delays.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has communicated this urgency through letters sent to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments, instructing them to evaluate their ongoing projects and existing arbitration cases. They are to report back with comprehensive details including financial impacts, delay reasons, accountability, and strategies for faster completion.

This initiative places special emphasis on pending budget announcements and important projects. To further mitigate issues, a committee under the engineer-in-chief will oversee these reviews and suggest measures to eliminate unnecessary delays, aiming to preserve the state's financial health.

