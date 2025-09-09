Left Menu

Three Arrested in Connection with Trilokpuri Stabbing During Ganesh Visarjan

The Delhi Police arrested three individuals accused of repeatedly stabbing a 28-year-old man after a quarrel during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in East Delhi. The incident, involving suspects Amit, Vikas, and Varun, led to the victim requiring advanced treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:04 IST
Three Arrested in Connection with Trilokpuri Stabbing During Ganesh Visarjan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, the Delhi Police apprehended three men for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old multiple times. This attack followed a Ganesh Visarjan procession dispute in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area.

The altercation escalated on Sunday night near Kali Mata Mandir, where the accused, identified as Amit, Vikas alias Vikku, and Varun, cornered the victim, Kapil. Following Amit's instigation, Varun proceeded to stab Kapil severely.

The victim endured serious injuries and is receiving advanced care. Authorities have charged the suspects based on witness testimony, medical evidence, and surveillance footage. Further investigation into the matter continues as police learn more about the suspects' criminal backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

 India
2
Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative

Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initia...

 United Kingdom
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group

Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Crim...

 Global
4
Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025