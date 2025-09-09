Three Arrested in Connection with Trilokpuri Stabbing During Ganesh Visarjan
The Delhi Police arrested three individuals accused of repeatedly stabbing a 28-year-old man after a quarrel during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in East Delhi. The incident, involving suspects Amit, Vikas, and Varun, led to the victim requiring advanced treatment. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, the Delhi Police apprehended three men for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old multiple times. This attack followed a Ganesh Visarjan procession dispute in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area.
The altercation escalated on Sunday night near Kali Mata Mandir, where the accused, identified as Amit, Vikas alias Vikku, and Varun, cornered the victim, Kapil. Following Amit's instigation, Varun proceeded to stab Kapil severely.
The victim endured serious injuries and is receiving advanced care. Authorities have charged the suspects based on witness testimony, medical evidence, and surveillance footage. Further investigation into the matter continues as police learn more about the suspects' criminal backgrounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
