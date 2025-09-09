Left Menu

Bribe Scandal Unfolds: Delhi Police ASI Arrested in Sting Operation

An assistant sub-inspector from Delhi Police was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. During his arrest, ASI Rakesh Kumar threw the bribe money into the air, attempting to destroy evidence. Rs 10,000 was recovered while Rs 5,000 remains missing. A case has been filed against Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:08 IST
An assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police was apprehended by a vigilance unit after being caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 on Tuesday, officials report.

ASI Rakesh Kumar, stationed at Hauz Qasi police station, attempted to destroy evidence by throwing banknotes into the air during the raid, complicating recovery efforts.

The vigilance team, acting on a complaint, staged a successful sting operation. While Rs 10,000 of the bribe was retrieved, Rs 5,000 is still missing. Kumar now faces arrest on corruption charges.

