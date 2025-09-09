Left Menu

Modi's Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced substantial financial assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh following devastating floods. The relief package includes Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a major financial aid package for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, both battered by severe flooding and landslides. Modi pledged Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab and Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh, aimed at swift recovery and reconstruction efforts.

During his visit, Modi assessed the damage through aerial surveys and met with local leaders. The assistance aims to restore infrastructure and provide relief to affected families. He emphasized a multi-dimensional strategy to rebuild areas, including housing, highway restorations, and educational facilities.

The Prime Minister's visit underscored his commitment to helping affected regions get back on their feet, offering ex-gratia payments to families of the deceased and injured. With this, Modi aims to ensure that the two states can overcome this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

