Ex-MP D P Yadav Cleared of Online Betting Charges in Delhi Court

A Delhi court has exonerated former Member of Parliament D P Yadav in a case concerning an alleged online betting scheme, finding insufficient evidence to frame charges against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia presided over the proceedings involving Yadav and other accused under various legal provisions, including the IPC, the Gambling Act, and the IT Act.

The investigation traced back to a 2015 raid that exposed a gambling racket, leading to numerous arrests and the seizure of substantial cash. Despite allegations suggesting Yadav's involvement, the court determined there was no definitive proof or credible witness testimony linking him to the gambling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)