Left Menu

Ex-MP D P Yadav Cleared of Online Betting Charges in Delhi Court

A Delhi court has cleared former MP D P Yadav in an online betting case, citing a lack of evidence to charge him. The case involved a gambling racket probe from 2015 which led to 14 arrests. The court found no substantial evidence or eyewitness testimony directly linking Yadav to the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:53 IST
Ex-MP D P Yadav Cleared of Online Betting Charges in Delhi Court
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has exonerated former Member of Parliament D P Yadav in a case concerning an alleged online betting scheme, finding insufficient evidence to frame charges against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia presided over the proceedings involving Yadav and other accused under various legal provisions, including the IPC, the Gambling Act, and the IT Act.

The investigation traced back to a 2015 raid that exposed a gambling racket, leading to numerous arrests and the seizure of substantial cash. Despite allegations suggesting Yadav's involvement, the court determined there was no definitive proof or credible witness testimony linking him to the gambling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar

Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar

 Italy
2
Top UN official condemns Israeli attack in Qatar, says focus should be reaching Gaza ceasefire deal, 'not destroying it', reports AP.

Top UN official condemns Israeli attack in Qatar, says focus should be reach...

 Global
3
Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case

Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case

 India
4
Infrastructure Investment: The Financial Roadmap for Sustaining Growth

Infrastructure Investment: The Financial Roadmap for Sustaining Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025