Ex-MP D P Yadav Cleared of Online Betting Charges in Delhi Court
A Delhi court has cleared former MP D P Yadav in an online betting case, citing a lack of evidence to charge him. The case involved a gambling racket probe from 2015 which led to 14 arrests. The court found no substantial evidence or eyewitness testimony directly linking Yadav to the accusations.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has exonerated former Member of Parliament D P Yadav in a case concerning an alleged online betting scheme, finding insufficient evidence to frame charges against him.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia presided over the proceedings involving Yadav and other accused under various legal provisions, including the IPC, the Gambling Act, and the IT Act.
The investigation traced back to a 2015 raid that exposed a gambling racket, leading to numerous arrests and the seizure of substantial cash. Despite allegations suggesting Yadav's involvement, the court determined there was no definitive proof or credible witness testimony linking him to the gambling activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group
Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej Calls for Big Bang Reforms Beyond GST Cuts
Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice
Trial of Korean-Born New Zealand Woman Accused of Child Murder Begins
Chemical Leak Sparks Panic in Palghar Industrial Zone