Left Menu

Khalil Al-Hayya: The Resilient Force Behind Hamas

Khalil Al-Hayya, a prominent Hamas leader, has intensified his role within the group following the deaths of previous leaders. Targeted by Israel, he survived attacks and has been pivotal in ceasefire negotiations. Known for ties with Iran, Al-Hayya remains crucial in Hamas' operations from his base in Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST
Khalil Al-Hayya: The Resilient Force Behind Hamas

Khalil Al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official, has emerged as a significant figure in the Palestinian militant group following the demise of key leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. This shift comes amid heightened tensions with Israel, which targeted Al-Hayya and other top leaders in Qatar.

Despite these threats, sources confirm that Al-Hayya played a critical role in ceasefire talks, solidifying his status as the group's influential figure abroad. An experienced member, Al-Hayya's connections to Iran are instrumental in acquiring arms and funding for Hamas, underscoring his importance in diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Having lost family members to Israeli strikes, Al-Hayya is no stranger to personal loss. Yet, he continues to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes. Recently, he worked to repair ties with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen alliances amidst ongoing turmoil in Gaza.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qa...

 Global
2
C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

 India
3
EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

 India
4
The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025