Hunger Strike Sparks Over National Highway 3 Negligence

Congress MLA Chander Shekhar has launched a hunger strike in response to alleged negligence in the construction of National Highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The highway, a critical connector between Attari and Leh, runs through the Dharampur assembly constituency represented by Shekhar.

Shekhar asserts that the quality of work on the road widening project jeopardizes local communities, insisting that several villages are at risk due to subpar construction practices. He is demanding compensation for affected families, alleging that around 400 households have been impacted by the project mishandling.

The sit-in protest commenced at Awahdevi Chowk, with Shekhar calling for swift intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He condemns the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for oversight failures and vows to continue his protest until responsible parties are held accountable.

