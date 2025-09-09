Hunger Strike Sparks Over National Highway 3 Negligence
Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh, began a hunger strike to protest against alleged negligence in National Highway 3's construction. He accuses authorities of failing to ensure safe construction practices, endangering local villages, and demands urgent governmental intervention.
- Country:
- India
Congress MLA Chander Shekhar has launched a hunger strike in response to alleged negligence in the construction of National Highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The highway, a critical connector between Attari and Leh, runs through the Dharampur assembly constituency represented by Shekhar.
Shekhar asserts that the quality of work on the road widening project jeopardizes local communities, insisting that several villages are at risk due to subpar construction practices. He is demanding compensation for affected families, alleging that around 400 households have been impacted by the project mishandling.
The sit-in protest commenced at Awahdevi Chowk, with Shekhar calling for swift intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He condemns the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for oversight failures and vows to continue his protest until responsible parties are held accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial assistance to be extended under PMAY for reconstruction of houses damaged due to floods in Punjab's rural areas: Centre.
Shivalaya Construction Eyes IPO to Reduce Debt
DUSIB Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions at Ghazipur Dairy Farm
Community Unites for Road Construction Amid Government Inaction in Jharkhand
India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation