Hunger Strike Sparks Over National Highway 3 Negligence

Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh, began a hunger strike to protest against alleged negligence in National Highway 3's construction. He accuses authorities of failing to ensure safe construction practices, endangering local villages, and demands urgent governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:22 IST
Congress MLA Chander Shekhar has launched a hunger strike in response to alleged negligence in the construction of National Highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The highway, a critical connector between Attari and Leh, runs through the Dharampur assembly constituency represented by Shekhar.

Shekhar asserts that the quality of work on the road widening project jeopardizes local communities, insisting that several villages are at risk due to subpar construction practices. He is demanding compensation for affected families, alleging that around 400 households have been impacted by the project mishandling.

The sit-in protest commenced at Awahdevi Chowk, with Shekhar calling for swift intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He condemns the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for oversight failures and vows to continue his protest until responsible parties are held accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

