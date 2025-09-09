Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Shelendra Kumar, who had evaded arrest for eight years. Kumar was implicated in the Vyapam scam involving fraudulent activities in medical admissions and government recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Using technical intelligence, authorities finally tracked him down in Haridwar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended Shelendra Kumar in Haridwar, marking the end of an eight-year manhunt linked to the infamous Vyapam scam.
Kumar was initially arrested in connection with the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013 scam but fled before appearing for a CBI charge sheet filed in June 2017.
Declared an absconder in July 2018, Kumar was tracked down by the CBI using advanced technical intelligence, ultimately leading to his capture in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up
Fugitive Father: A Tale of Evasion and Endangerment
Fugitives Captured After 26 Years: A Case of Unrelenting Pursuit
Dramatic End to New Zealand Fugitive Saga: Tom Phillips Shot After Police Standoff
New Zealand Fugitive Tom Phillips Shot Dead; Children Safe