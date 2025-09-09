Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Shelendra Kumar, who had evaded arrest for eight years. Kumar was implicated in the Vyapam scam involving fraudulent activities in medical admissions and government recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Using technical intelligence, authorities finally tracked him down in Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:24 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended Shelendra Kumar in Haridwar, marking the end of an eight-year manhunt linked to the infamous Vyapam scam.

Kumar was initially arrested in connection with the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013 scam but fled before appearing for a CBI charge sheet filed in June 2017.

Declared an absconder in July 2018, Kumar was tracked down by the CBI using advanced technical intelligence, ultimately leading to his capture in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

