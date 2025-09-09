The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership

After the deaths of influential leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, Khalil Al-Hayya has risen as a pivotal figure in Hamas' hierarchy. His prominence increased following an attack by Israeli forces targeting him in Qatar.

Hayya, now one of Hamas' top negotiators, narrowly survived an Israeli strike aimed at the leadership. This incident underscored his pivotal role in the Palestinian organization's activities since the demise of other leaders.

Hailing from Gaza, Hayya has faced personal losses due to Israeli strikes and has built essential regional alliances, particularly with Iran. His efforts have been instrumental in mediating ceasefires and maintaining international dialogue regarding Palestinian issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)