Delhi Government's Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Departmental Changes

In a significant reshuffle, the Delhi government reassigned 39 officers, including IAS and DANICS members. This reorganization involves key department changes, with officers taking on additional roles in education, urban development, and more. The restructuring aims to streamline operations within various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:29 IST
The Delhi government has announced an extensive bureaucratic shake-up, reassigning 39 officers, including top-level IAS personnel. Among the notable appointments, Pandurang Pole and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri have been given new responsibilities in the education and urban development sectors, respectively.

The reorganization includes members from the AGMUT cadre and DANICS, spreading roles across multiple departments. Senior IAS officers have been entrusted with overseeing various key sectors, with DANICS officers largely posted as additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates.

The new order also introduces changes to Financial Commissioner Prashant Goyal's role, now including the chief managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation, among other important appointments, to enhance departmental efficiency and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

