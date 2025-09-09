Delhi Government's Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Departmental Changes

The Delhi government has announced an extensive bureaucratic shake-up, reassigning 39 officers, including top-level IAS personnel. Among the notable appointments, Pandurang Pole and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri have been given new responsibilities in the education and urban development sectors, respectively.

The reorganization includes members from the AGMUT cadre and DANICS, spreading roles across multiple departments. Senior IAS officers have been entrusted with overseeing various key sectors, with DANICS officers largely posted as additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates.

The new order also introduces changes to Financial Commissioner Prashant Goyal's role, now including the chief managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation, among other important appointments, to enhance departmental efficiency and governance.

