Tragedy in Giridih: Murder, Confession, and Custody Death

A man in Jharkhand's Giridih district allegedly murdered his girlfriend and another woman who witnessed the crime. Following his arrest, he was found dead in police custody, suspected suicide. The community protested, demanding justice. Police investigations continue, with protocols followed for the custody death.

Tragedy in Giridih: Murder, Confession, and Custody Death
In a tragic turn of events in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a 25-year-old man reportedly murdered his girlfriend and another woman who witnessed the act, according to local police.

The accused, Srikant Choudhary, had confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. However, he was later found dead in the police lock-up, with authorities suspecting suicide.

The community has demanded justice, leading to a protest at the local police station. Meanwhile, investigations continue, as officials follow mandated protocols for deaths occurring in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

