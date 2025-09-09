Ranchi Raids: Breaking the Illicit Network
Authorities have detained thirteen individuals linked to a sex trafficking operation in Ranchi. The operation resulted from extensive investigations and a raid on a private hostel. Following the arrest of ten women originating from West Bengal, three key handlers were also apprehended and are now in judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:58 IST
- India
Authorities in Ranchi have made a significant breakthrough in addressing local illicit activities by apprehending thirteen individuals allegedly linked to a sex trafficking operation.
The arrests followed a police raid on a private hostel in Lalpur on Sunday. Among those detained were ten women from West Bengal, who provided crucial information leading to further arrests.
Based on the women's input, three handlers of the operation were arrested and have since been remanded to judicial custody, said DSP (City) Kumar V Raman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
