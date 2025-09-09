Left Menu

Ranchi Raids: Breaking the Illicit Network

Authorities have detained thirteen individuals linked to a sex trafficking operation in Ranchi. The operation resulted from extensive investigations and a raid on a private hostel. Following the arrest of ten women originating from West Bengal, three key handlers were also apprehended and are now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:58 IST
Ranchi Raids: Breaking the Illicit Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ranchi have made a significant breakthrough in addressing local illicit activities by apprehending thirteen individuals allegedly linked to a sex trafficking operation.

The arrests followed a police raid on a private hostel in Lalpur on Sunday. Among those detained were ten women from West Bengal, who provided crucial information leading to further arrests.

Based on the women's input, three handlers of the operation were arrested and have since been remanded to judicial custody, said DSP (City) Kumar V Raman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Rallies for Punjab: Rs 5 Crore Flood Relief Package Unveiled

Delhi Rallies for Punjab: Rs 5 Crore Flood Relief Package Unveiled

 India
2
Tension Escalates Over Sleeping Space in Pune Jail

Tension Escalates Over Sleeping Space in Pune Jail

 India
3
White House describes Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar as an 'unfortunate incident' that didn't advance peace in region, reports AP.

White House describes Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar as an 'unfortunate in...

 Global
4
A Call for Change: Tackling the Epidemic of Chronic Illness in American Children

A Call for Change: Tackling the Epidemic of Chronic Illness in American Chil...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025