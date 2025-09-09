Ranchi Raids: Breaking the Illicit Network

Authorities in Ranchi have made a significant breakthrough in addressing local illicit activities by apprehending thirteen individuals allegedly linked to a sex trafficking operation.

The arrests followed a police raid on a private hostel in Lalpur on Sunday. Among those detained were ten women from West Bengal, who provided crucial information leading to further arrests.

Based on the women's input, three handlers of the operation were arrested and have since been remanded to judicial custody, said DSP (City) Kumar V Raman.

(With inputs from agencies.)