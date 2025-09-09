Left Menu

Relief and Restoration: J&K's Commitment to Flood Recovery

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pledges full support for families affected by floods. He toured the Jammu region to review restoration efforts, emphasizing the rehabilitation of affected families and damaged infrastructure. Health initiatives and insurance benefits were underscored for impacted communities, with multiple agencies involved in relief efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to supporting families affected by the recent floods in the region. During his tour of the Jammu region, Sinha assessed restoration efforts along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and visited several affected areas, promising expedited rehabilitation for affected families.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the severe damage caused by the natural calamity, impacting infrastructure and livelihoods. Sinha emphasized the urgency of restoring roads, power, water, education, and health services, assuring that immediate relief measures are underway, while full restoration efforts continue.

To assist the farming community hit hard by the floods, Sinha encouraged participation in government insurance and development programs. Additionally, extensive health camps, in collaboration with AIIMS Jammu and various security forces, have been organized to provide medical care, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging their expansion across all panchayats.

