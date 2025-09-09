Gujarat's Controversial Decriminalisation Move: A Step Towards Business Ease or Legal Loophole?

In a significant legislative move, the Gujarat assembly has approved a bill aimed at decriminalising minor offences in 11 existing acts, promoting ease of doing business and trust-based governance. The decision came after Congress and AAP raised strong objections, highlighting potential exploitation by wrong-doers.

Tuesday's session witnessed a heated debate as Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput presented the Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, modeled on a national initiative. The bill, which simplifies rules and reduces judicial burdens, faced criticism for allegedly enabling malfeasance and lacking judicial oversight.

Amid opposition calls for a review and criticism from AAP's Gopal Italia, the legislation aims to replace legal actions with penalties for a range of offences. Despite concerns of legal contradictions, the bill successfully passed with majority support in the BJP-led assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)